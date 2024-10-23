House fire in South West Delhi leaves teenager dead, 4 injured

A16-year old boy died while his four family members received burn injuries after a fire broke out in their house early Wednesday in the Kishangarh area of South West Delhi.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received regarding a fire on the fourth floor of a house around 6 am.

Based on this, two fire tenders were rushed to the area to douse the flames.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary said, “Initially, it was suspected that the fire broke out due to leakage from a gas cylinder but the cylinder was found safe and the exact cause of fire remains unknown.”

In the incident, a boy identified as Akash died while his father Laxmi Mandal (42), mother Anita Mandal (40) and two brothers Sunny and Deepak suffered injuries, he added.

While Laxmi, Anita and Deepak are admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, Sunny is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and his condition was critical, the DCP said.

Laxmi Mandal works as a gardener and his family was living on rent in the residential building.