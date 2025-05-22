“Holistic approach” needed to clean Yamuna, the symbol of faith: Amit Shah

To deal with the long pending issues such as scarcity of clean drinking water and water logging during every rainy season in the national capital city, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked all departments concerned to prepare plans “with a 20-year vision” to resolve the problems, making life difficult for residents and visitors alike.

Addressing a high-level meeting, which was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Home Secretary and several other senior officials of the Central and the Delhi governments here, Shah said a “holistic approach” is to be adopted to clean the Yamuna river and to improve sewage systems in Delhi.

Advertisement

“The Yamuna is not just a river but also a symbol of faith, making its cleanliness a priority for the Modi government,” Shah, as per an official release, said.

Advertisement

The minister underlined the crucial role of the Delhi Jal Board in cleaning the Yamuna water, and emphasized the need to strengthen the body that looks after the water needs of the national capital.

Shah directed that vacant posts in the Jal Board should be filled immediately.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti should develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), establishing standards for their quality, maintenance, and discharge, the minister said.

He also emphasized that the SOP should also be shared with other states to help them deal with such issues.