Himachali youth to get employment opportunities from 29 projects: CM

Twenty-nine projects worth Rs. 8468 crore will help create employment opportunities for 12,584 youths in Himachal Pradesh.

This was stated by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who successfully started a new initiative by personally engaging with investors in a first-ever state-level programme to effectively achieve the goal of bringing the projects on the ground here on Wednesday.

This innovative approach of Sukhu has garnered appreciation from the companies and prospective investors that had signed MoUs for investments in the state but were in limbo.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of implementing investment projects and said, “This would generate revenue to the State exchequer as well as the company. The state government’s focus is on revitalizing the system rather than enjoying power and we have taken new measures in every department to improve services for the people. Efforts will be made to attract new investments and provide support to existing investors and those who have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) for future investments.”

During the one-on-one discussions with the prospective entrepreneurs, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu listened to the representatives of 15 industrial projects and understood their problems.

He directed the concerned officers to redress the grievances of the industrialists so that they could set up their units in the State without any hesitation.

The Chief Minister also encouraged investors to implement their projects within specified timelines, ensuring maximum benefits for the State.

Ashish Kansal from SMPP Company appreciated Chief Minister’s proactive initiative.

He said that this initiative would effectively address existing limitations and facilitate the investors to set up their units in the State at the earliest.

Kansal also highlighted the company’s plan to undertake another project in Himachal Pradesh, as the current state government is providing extensive support and cooperation to investors.

Dr. A.H. Khan of Sun Pharma stated that the company operates plants in several states across India. However, the instance of a Chief Minister having direct interactions with investors to address the problems is a unique initiative, which he has witnessed for the first time in his career.

The one-to-one meeting of the investors with the Chief Minister lasted about three hours.