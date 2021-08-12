Himachal govt announces Rs Four lakh ex gratia to next of kin killed in Kinnaur landslide

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced Rs Four lakh each as assistance to the families of those killed in the Kinnaur landslide.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made the announcement on Thursday during his visit to oversee the relief and rescue work of people trapped in the landslide which occurred yesterday.

Later, the Chief Minister also visited the Community Health Centre Bhawanagar and enquired about the well-being of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

He directed the medical authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. Thakur also met the next of kin of the deceased and family members of those missing in this mishap.

He assured all possible help from the government.

Thakur said that the state government would provide Rs Four lakh each to the next to kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to those seriously injured in this tragic incident.

Free treatment would also be provided to the injured by the state government, he added. Thakur said that Rs One lakh would also be provided to the kin of deceased passengers of the Transport department bus.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would also conduct a geological survey of the area as a long-term solution.

He appreciated the services provided by the ITBP, NDRF, CISF, state police personnel, and local people in relief and rescue operations.

While presiding over a meeting with the officers at Bhawanagar, the Chief Minister directed the officers to make adequate arrangements of boarding and lodging for the rescue teams and the family members of the missing persons as well as the injured.

With four more bodies being excavated from the debris of the landslide on Thursday, the death toll due to the landslide that occurred at Nigulsari on NH-5 in Kinnaur district has mounted to 14 and many occupants of the ill-fated bus and untraceable Bolero are still missing.

The rescue operations that started at 6.00 am in morning were still in progress.