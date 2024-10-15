High prices of essential items made lives of common people miserable: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said on Tuesday that high prices of essential items have made the lives of the common people miserable and demanded that the AAP government should take immediate steps to mitigate their grievances.

He said, “The prices of vegetables, fruits, pulses, cooking oil, and milk have soared to an all-time in the past six months to surpass all the previous records in the past 10 years, but the Atishi government seems to be least concerned about the plight of the common people.”

Attacking the AAP government, the Delhi Congress chief said, “The AAP government has done nothing to bring down prices of essential items, or take action against hoarders and black marketers, as the benefits of the high prices of vegetables and fruits are being reaped by a few middlemen and hoarders/black marketers and not the farmers who produce them.”

Advertisement

“Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and ministers have been locking horns with the lieutenant governor on trivial issues, but they do not bother to take steps needed to arrest price rise, as even common vegetables like onion, tomatoes and ordinary fruits have gone beyond the reach of the common people,” he said.

Stating that Delhi depends on other states for vegetables and fruits, Yadav said, “The AAP should be alert to the regular availability of vegetables and fruits, and to keeping the prices under control, as used to be done by the previous Congress government, but the Atishi government does not have any control on the high prices.”

“Atishi government has woefully failed to check the arbitrary hike in the prices of fruits and vegetables, and artificial shortage of some of the vegetables. The Delhi government must take urgent prompt steps to bring down the prices of vegetables, fruits and pulses as price rise has made the lives of the common people unbearable,” he said.