Heroin worth Rs 16.80 crores seized at Mumbai Airport, foreign national held

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Customs has arrested a foreign and recovered 2.4 kg of Heroin worth 16.80 crores from Mumbai Airport on Saturday, a customs official said on Monday.

The foreign national who had arrived from Entebbe, Uganda was identified and caught on the basis of specific intelligence after which a packet containing the contraband was recovered from him. The packet was concealed in a false cavity of a carton, said the official further. Following the seizure, the Passenger was arrested and further investigations are underway, officials added.

An Uzbek national was also arrested on Saturday from Chandigarh following his confession that he had brought 3,208 grams of gold that were found abandoned at Delhi airport on April 13th, officials said.