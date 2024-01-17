Indigo, Mumbai Airport slapped with hefty penalties over tarmac eating video

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry’s The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Tuesday imposed hefty fines on Indigo Airlines and Mumbai Airport in connection with the viral video of passengers eating on tarmac.

The BCAS has slapped Indigo with Rs 1.2 crore penalty, while the Mumbai airport operator Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has been fined Rs 90 lakh.

The action against the airline and the airport came after a video of passengers having dinner next to the plane on the tarmac went viral on social media.

After the video of passengers eating and sitting on the tarmac at Mumbai Airport went viral on social media, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with all ministry officials at midnight on Monday.

Following the meeting, the BCAS issued show-cause notice to the airline and Mumbai airport, asking them to reply by Tuesday.

According to the Aviation security watchdog notices, both Indigo and MIAL failed to proactively anticipate the situation and arrange appropriate facilities for passengers at the airport.

“The showcause notice to IndiGo has been issued for the violation of Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, AvSec Order 02/2019 and order dated September 21, 2021 regarding failure to observe due aviation security procedures in respect of Flight no. 6E 2195 which landed at Mumbai Airport at 2321 hrs on January 14 as a diversion case,” the notice said.

The flight 6E2195, en route from Goa to Delhi, was diverted to Mumbai due to operational issues attributed to low visibility conditions in the capital. The flight reportedly got delayed by over 12 hours following which disembarkation of passengers was allowed.

Meanwhile, Spicejet and Air India have also been slapped with a penalty of Rs 30 lakh each by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for separate violations.