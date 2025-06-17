Heavy rains with strong winds bring mercury down in Delhi-NCR, flight operations affected

Delhi, along with several parts of the National Capital Region, was lashed by heavy rain on Tuesday, bringing much-needed relief to people from the relentless heat wave conditions and high humidity. The showers, accompanied by gusty winds, led to a major drop in temperatures and turned the weather pleasant across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday, stating there are chances of light to moderate rain in the city. Despite no colour-coded alerts from Thursday onwards, rain activity is likely to persist in the region, making for a wet week and keeping heat conditions away.

Due to the heavy downpour, several travel advisories have been issued affecting flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Furthermore, an advisory was issued by the Delhi airport on X stating that inclement weather conditions from 3:15 PM onwards could lead to delays. Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates.

“Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines,” the advisory added.

Indigo also took to X, warning travelers of traffic delays due to rain and advising them to leave early and check flight status online.

“Traffic in #Delhi is caught in a rainy day mood. It’s one of those ‘slow and steady’ days on the roads in #Delhi, courtesy heavy rainfall. If you’re headed to the airport, we recommend leaving early and keeping tabs on your flight status on our app or website. As always, our teams are working around the clock to maintain smooth operations,” the airline shared.

The rain began in the afternoon with strong winds sweeping through several parts of the capital, including the AIIMS, Qutub Institutional Area, and other locations in South and Central Delhi. Soon after, the showers intensified, cooling down the city and offering a welcome break from the scorching conditions that had persisted for days.

Neighbouring cities in the NCR, such as Noida and Ghaziabad, also received significant rainfall. Both areas reported heavy showers along with high-speed winds, which quickly reduced humidity and brought down the overall temperature.

The IMD issued a fresh alert for Delhi, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to heavy rainfall in several areas, including Jafarpur, Narela, and Dwarka. Wind speeds could reach between 50 to 70 km/h, the advisory warned.