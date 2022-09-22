Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR resulting in waterlogging, traffic snarls

Heavy rains lashed Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital region (NCR) on Thursday, resulting in waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the city.

Following the rains, a large number of people in the National Capital had to face commuting issues while travelling due to waterlogging at different places.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall recorded in the city during the past nine hours ending at 1730 hrs was 31.2 mm.

The spell of rain resulted in a dip in temperature as the maximum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic was affected on MB Road in both the carriageways from Hamdard towards Khanpur T-point and vice- versa due to waterlogging.

Traffic was affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging. Traffic was also affected in the carriageway from Mahipal Pur Red Light towards Mehrauli due to waterlogging.

The traffic movement was also affected on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging near Shanti Niketan.

There was slow moving traffic due to a road cave-in near Satya Niketan in the city.

Meanwhile, people continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging on Delhi-Gurugram expressway in Gurugram’s Narsinghpur area.

For Friday, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers at most places in the national capital. The Met Department in its forecast has further said that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi on Friday would be around 28 and 23 degrees respectively.