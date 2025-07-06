Logo

# Cities

Heavy rain lash parts of Delhi; IMD issues yellow alert

The Met Department has issued a yellow alert for the city.

Statesman News Service | NEW DELHI | July 6, 2025 8:36 pm

File Photo: ANI

Several parts of the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday morning even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate showers along with thunderstorms over the next two days.

“Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning is likely to occur over Delhi during the next 2 days,” an IMD official stated.

The official added that there is no major change in minimum and maximum temperatures in the past 24 hours over Delhi.

“The maximum temperatures were in the range of 36-37°C, and the minimum temperatures are in the range of 25-29°C, respectively. The minimum temperatures are near normal, and maximum temperatures were near normal over Delhi, IMD said.

The weather department further added, “Southwesterly winds prevailed with wind speeds up to 15 kmph over Delhi.”

Meanwhile, the air quality was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 75, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good,’ 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101 to 200 ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 ‘very poor,’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe.’

