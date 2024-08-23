Heavy downpour brings traffic chaos back to Delhi

Many parts of Delhi witnessed traffic congestion on Friday after rain lashed the national capital on Friday afternoon.

Severe traffic congestion was reported in South and South-East Delhi due to the waterlogging forcing commuters to either wait for the rainwater to clear off the road or wade through it.

The Delhi Traffic Police affected several traffic diversions due to the waterlogging. In a post on the social media platform X, the traffic police posted, “Traffic is heavy on Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg, and GGR due to heavy waterlogging under the Dhaula Kuan flyover. Kindly, avoid these stretches and plan your journey accordingly”.

Advertisement

In another post, it said, “Traffic is affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Safdarjung towards Dhaula Kuan and vice versa due to heavy waterlogging near Satya Niketan Bus Stand”.

Yet another post mentioned about the traffic being affected on GTK Road on both the carriageways from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur Chowk and vice versa due to heavy waterlogging near GTK Depot.

Some of these restrictions were later removed after the water was cleared by the civic authorities.

The Indian Meteorological Department had earlier forecast moderate rainfall for Friday. It had further predicted light showers for the next two days.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature stood at 26.5 degrees Celsius with 80 per cent relative humidity.