Haryana’s ‘Bhattu Kalan’ Police Station amongst India’s top-three Police Stations

Haryana’s ‘Bhattu Kalan’ Police Station has been adjudged amongst India’s top-three police stations by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The Bhattu Kalan Police Station of Fatehabad district was recognised by the MHA amongst the top-three police stations in India for the year 2021.

Congratulating Fatehabad SP and the entire team of Bhattu Kalan Police Station, the Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, PK Agrawal said,”This award is the result of ‘proactive’ efforts made by our officers and Police personnel on-ground serving the state on the lines of our motto Seva-Suraksha-Sehyog,”.

Appreciating the efforts of the police station team, he said that this has not only recognised the hard work of our personnel at national level but would also inspire the staff of other police stations to try and improve their performance at all levels on the parameters fixed by the Union ministry.

The DGP said the Union home minister, Amit Shah, will personally handover the trophy to the SHO, Bhattu Kalan Police Station in a function to be held at Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters in Lucknow on 19 November.

“The Union government has adopted a uniform model of ranking police stations in the country. The basic objective of the ranking is to improve the quality of policing and make it citizen-friendly.” the DGP added.