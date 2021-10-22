Haryana soldiers to get up to Rs35 lakh as ex-gratia in disability cases

Haryana government will now provide ex-gratia amounts up to Rs 35 lakh to soldiers in cases of disability.

The Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, made this announcement during his interaction with the ex-servicemen on Thursday. “We have to come forward to support the families of ex-servicemen and the problems of their families should be resolved at the earliest,” he said.

Khattar said the Haryana government is determined for the welfare of soldiers and ex-servicemen. After listening to the problems of ex-servicemen, he announced that now the ex-gratia amount given to the ex-servicemen will be increased from Rs Five lakh to Rs 15 lakh in cases of 20 per cent disability, from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh in cases of 50 per cent disability and in case of 100 per cent disability, the amount will be increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 35 lakh.

The CM directed the officers of the concerned department to make notification of the announcement of an increase in ex-gratia amount within a week. He said that no beneficiary soldier should be deprived of the benefit of enhanced ex-gratia, it should be completed immediately.