Haryana to set up ‘World Skill Centre’ in Gurugram

A ‘World Skill Centre’ will be set up in Gurugram to provide training in vocational education and skill development to the youth of Haryana in six main sectors.

The chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said in the first phase, a target to train 680 candidates in various sectors including tourism and hospitality, retail, IT and ITeS, accounts, banking, finance, logistic, and beauty and wellness has been set.

He informed that the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM) has signed an agreement with Magic Billion (Unit TGM Services Pvt. Ltd.), a registered India International Skill Centre (IISC) as a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Partner for International Apprenticeship and for employment opportunities in Germany for the youth of the State.

As per the agreement, the Magic Billion would provide residential training to around 200 candidates in various sectors including nursing, hospitality, food retail, restaurant service and construction.

Kaushal said the training provider will ensure a minimum of 70 per cent placement to successfully certified candidates with domestic and international brands within India as well as overseas (minimum 15 per cent).

Besides this, the provider would also ensure adequate infrastructure development, along with course curriculum development, training of master trainer, and various recurring and non-recurring activities of the training.

In addition to the skill training, training providers will also provide training in foreign languages as per requirement.

The chief secretary said the training provider will provide capacity building training to 50 ITIs’ instructors, trainers through international master trainers, free of cost.

The Chief Secretary said that under the state funded SURYA scheme, till now 43,165 trainees have been mobilised and 10,517 are undergoing training. SURYA is an acronym for Skilling, Up-skilling, Re-skilling of youth and assessment funded by state. Under this scheme target allocation has been done for Short Term Training (STT), Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), Driver Training, and Heavy Motor Vehicle Driver Training (HMV).