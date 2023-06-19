Haryana govt to revive Indori River in Gurugram

Haryana government on Monday approved a project for the revival of the Indori River in the Gurugram district.

As per the decision taken in the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, the project for the revival of the Indori River will start from the Bass Padamka village in Pataudi tehsil of Gurugram to Siwari village in Farrukh Nagar tehsil of the district.

The project for revival of the Indori river, a rain-fed river originating from Aravalli Range from Sikar district and flows through Alwar district of Rajasthan to Rewari district of Haryana, will cost about Rs. 20.80 Crore.

Meanwhile, To provide better irrigation facilities to farmers in the Morni area of district Panchkula situated on the Shivalik mountain ranges, the Haryana government has also decided to set up a major micro-irrigation project in Morni.

The project, which would come up at a cost of Rs 20 Crore is expected to cover approximately 1280 acres of land.Purchases and contracts worth more than Rs 87 Crore were approved in the meeting.