Haryana : District Town Planner held taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau today arrested a district town planner (DTP) posted at Karnal red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs Five lakhs for extending official favour in the development of an illegal colony.

In addition, a recovery of Rs 78.64 lakhs in cash along with details of movable and immovable properties has been made during the course of investigation from his residential premises, an official spokesperson said.

The accused DTP, a class-1 State Government employee, has been identified as Vikram Singh (37). The spokesperson said the Bureau has also arrested the driver of the DTP for taking a bribe of Rs 5000. Sharing the modus operandi of the accused official, the spokesperson said that the accused DTP facilitated development of illegal colonies and obtained protection money for not demolishing the roads and constructions in such areas.

The vigilance bureau had received a complaint in this connection against the accused officer. After verifying the information, the Bureau’s team laid a trap on Friday and caught Vikram Singh, DTP and his driver red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Later, the vigilance sleuths recovered unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 78,64,630 from the house of the DTP during the search of his residence. Jewellery and documents pertaining to agricultural land, 1 flat and 12 plots have been recovered during the searches. Documents detailing investments in shares, mutual funds and cryptocurrencies have also been recovered, the spokesperson said adding a case has been registered against the accused officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.