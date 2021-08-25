Haryana: Death certificate issued after 25 years through CM window

It took 25 years in Haryana to get a death certificate. That too after a complaint was lodged with the CM Window, the Chief Minister’s grievance redressal and monitoring system.

The officer on special duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupeshwar Dayal, who is monitoring the CM window said Dulichand, a resident of village Ghoshgarh, Farukhnagar, Gurugram, had lodged a complaint that his brother-in-law Deshraj died in a Haryana transport bus accident on 26 September, 1996. But his death certificate was not received for 25 years.

Dulichand then lodged a complaint at CM Window regarding the same. Dayal said the complaint number 29987 of the applicant was uploaded on the CM window on 1 April 2021, and taking immediate action, the civil hospital of Gurugram was informed in this regard.

The hospital authorities and municipal officials searched the records for the year 1996 and issued the death certificate of the deceased Deshraj to the applicant on 16 August, 2021.

Dulichand said he was tired of going to the Civil Hospital, Gurugram and Municipal Corporation office, for the last 25 years. Someone had suggested him to register his complaint at the CM Window. After this he had lodged his complaint on 1 April, 2021 and now his problem has been resolved, for which he expressed his gratitude to the officials associated with CM Window as well as the government.

Dayal said there are many such instances, pending for a long time, which have been resolved through CM Window. Every month, the complaints received on the CM window are reviewed and the officers of the departments concerned are ordered to resolve them within the stipulated time frame. Strict action is taken against the officers who are negligent in duty, he added.