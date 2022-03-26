Haryana Budget focus on qualitative growth : Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state government has worked to give a new vision to its Budget for 2022-23.
Addressing a gathering during a programme held at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar on Saturday, the CM said in this year’s Budget emphasis is on qualitative growth.
“Special focus was given on topics including Samartha Haryana, Antyodaya, Sustainable Development and Environment. This is the first time that the budget has been prepared after holding pre-budget meetings with ministers, economists and the learned section of the society as well as other stakeholders,” he added.
He said the budget of any state is prepared on certain parameters, such as state’s deficit, how much has been spent and how much loans have been taken. The budget of Haryana is in accordance with the parameters set by the Central Government and the Reserve Bank, Khattar added.
“If we talk about Punjab, then their debt to GSDP ratio has reached 48 per cent and due to this, Punjab is forced to take loans at the rate of 10 per cent. Still, we believe that loans should be taken only as per the requirement,” said Khattar.
He said emphasis has been laid on qualitative improvement in this Budget. With the help of chemicals and medicines, the production of grains has certainly been increased however along with this, due to the excessive use of these chemicals, food items have become adulterated.
