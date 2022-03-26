Haryana Budget focus on qualitative growth : Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state government has worked to give a new vision to its Budget for 2022-23.

Addressing a gathering during a programme held at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar on Saturday, the CM said in this year’s Budget emphasis is on qualitative growth.

“Special focus was given on topics including Samartha Haryana, Antyodaya, Sustainable Development and Environment. This is the first time that the budget has been prepared after holding pre-budget meetings with ministers, economists and the learned section of the society as well as other stakeholders,” he added.

The CM, who holds the finance portfolio, said before presenting the Budget this time, suggestions were taken and as many as eight pre-budget meetings were held with 550 people.

“Our government has made budgetary allocation for every section and sector in this budget. Last year, a budget of Rs. 1, 53,000 Crore was presented, while this year an amount of Rs 1, 77,000 Crore has been presented which shows an increase of 15 percent,’ the CM said.

He said the budget of any state is prepared on certain parameters, such as state’s deficit, how much has been spent and how much loans have been taken. The budget of Haryana is in accordance with the parameters set by the Central Government and the Reserve Bank, Khattar added.

He further said that Haryana’s debt to GSDP (gross state domestic product) ratio has been fixed at 25 per cent, while the state is being able to cap this at 24 per cent. This is below the GSDP limit and because of this loan many financial institutions are interested to give loans to the state at a 6 percent interest rate, “said the CM.

“If we talk about Punjab, then their debt to GSDP ratio has reached 48 per cent and due to this, Punjab is forced to take loans at the rate of 10 per cent. Still, we believe that loans should be taken only as per the requirement,” said Khattar.

He said emphasis has been laid on qualitative improvement in this Budget. With the help of chemicals and medicines, the production of grains has certainly been increased however along with this, due to the excessive use of these chemicals, food items have become adulterated.

The CM said the goal of the government is to improve agriculture and farmers should move towards zero budget farming and organic farming. In this budget, formation of 100 clusters of 25 acres each has been announced to promote organic farming.

Financial incentives for a period of three years would be provided to the farmers adoption this farming, he said.

