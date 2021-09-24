Haryana BJP leader asks Amarinder to ‘join nationalist forces’ to stop ‘pro-Pak Sidhu’ from coming to power

Days after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister, Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and state home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said “nationalist Amarinder” should join hands with nationalist forces to foil Congress conspiracy to bring Navjot Singh Sidhu, a “Pakistan supporter” to power.

“There is a deep-rooted, anti-national conspiracy of Congress to bring Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Pakistan supporter and friend of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, and his aides to power so that Punjab and Pakistan could flock together in future,” Vij told a news agency.

“The conspiracy was proved when Sidhu went to Pakistan even after Captain Amarinder Singh specifically asked him not to,” he added while saying that Sidhu clearly mentioned that his captain is Rahul Gandhi and not Amarinder Singh.

Urging the nationalists in Punjab to join hands, Vij said, “This makes it clear that an anti-national game is being plotted by the high command of Congress. All the nationalists in Punjab should join hands, and should foil the conspiracy of Congress.”

“This is why the political career of the nationalist Captain Amrinder Singh, who was a hurdle to this conspiracy, was ended,” Vij claimed.

Dubbing Navjot Singh Sidhu as anti-national, dangerous, unstable, incompetent and a security threat to the state and the country, Amarinder had on Friday said he will fight any move to make the Punjab Congress president the chief minister of Punjab “tooth and nail”.

“We have all seen Sidhu hugging Imran Khan and General Bajwa, and singing praises for the Pakistan Prime Minister at the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor while our soldiers were being killed at the borders every day,” he said, pointing out that the ex-cricketer had attended Imran’s swearing-in even after he (Amarinder) categorically told him not to.

Referring to this comment, Vij said nationalist Amrinder Singh was a hurdle in the way of the Congress to bring pro-Pakistan Sidhu to power in Punjab which is why he was politically slain.

Commenting on Amarinder Singh comments on Sidhu, Vij said, “If he (Amarinder Singh), who has given 50 years of his life to Congress and has faced Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for so many years, then he cannot be called wrong.”