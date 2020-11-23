Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister & General Secretary of All India Congress Committee Harish Rawat is in no mood to spare party rebels who had staged revolt against him to join BJP. Constant news is appearing in the media that some turncoats, who are presently part of the Trivendra Rawat government, are thinking of rejoining Congress. Harish Rawat, popularly called as Har Da, is regularly attacking the rebels to make their return in Congress difficult.

The speculation about the turncoats rejoining Congress started after state forest minister Harak Singh Rawat was axed from a welfare board under the labour department. Annoyed by the removal, Harak announced not contest next election.

Making a fresh attack of turncoats, Har Da said, “The silence of BJP in the case of turncoat is strange. Now the BJP wants the turncoat to leave their party as these ‘Dal Badlus’ are struggling in their assembly areas and are likely to get defeated. So the BJP wants to get rid of the turncoats.”

Besides this Harish Rawat is constantly demanding conducting a SIT probe into the Rs 400 crore scam of the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers welfare board of the labour department.

Uttarakhand Congress continues to remain divided on turncoats. State Congress president Pritam Singh is constantly supporting the return of turncoats in the party. Big infighting is presently going on in state Congress between the Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh camps. Har Da is using social media to attack his rebels in Congress. Turncoats, Prtiam Singh camp members and his critics are on the firing line.