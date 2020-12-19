Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister & General Secretary of All India Congress Committee Harish Rawat hosted a citrus eating competition in Dehradun on Friday to hit the ruling BJP for ignoring local products. Over two dozen persons participated in the (blood orange) eating competition and Shivaji Tiwari amazed all present on the occasion by consuming 46 Maltas in three minutes.

Shivaji Tiwari secured first place in the men’s section, followed by Pankaj (33 Maltas) and Diwakar (32 Maltas). In the women’s section, Meena Bisht and Urmila Thapa were declared joint winners. Both consumed 26 blood oranges, Rekha Dhingra was placed second (25 Maltas) and Jasbir Kaur (18 Maltas) had to satisfy with the third place.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said, “We want to make an appeal to the government and public to promote local products. The government should provide fair prices for local products. Though some provide lip service by chanting vocal for local but in actual Congress implements this at the ground level.”

The spectators were provided a treat. They were provided Malta tea with jaggery from Haridwar/Udham Singh Nagar, Pakoda of ‘Kandali (stinging nettle leafs) and other delicacies. Harish Rawat, popularly called Har Da, hosted the competition to make an appeal to the state government to increase the minimum support price of Malta. Presently the farmer is asked to bring their produce to the sale outlet where they are provided Rs 7 per kilo for Malta and Rs 3 per kilo for lemon. Though it is a different thing that when Harish Rawat was the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand he failed to address the problem.