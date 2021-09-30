Gurugram admin plans to demolish illegal farmhouses in Aravalli range

The Gurugram district administration is taking action continuously against illegal construction and encroachment in the Aravalli hills.

The illegal farmhouses in the Aravalli area have been on the radar of the Gurugram forest department for a long time but due to a stay order by a lower court, action has not been taken against them.

According to the forest department officials, the matter is scheduled for hearing in October after which the department is hopeful that the stay order will be lifted.

Thereafter, illegal farmhouses in Bandhwari and Gwal Pahari in Gurugram would be demolished.

Gurugram forest Official, Karmaveer Malik, said there are nearly 17-18 illegal farmhouses in the Aravalli range.

According to the forest officials, there is a ban on the construction of permanent structures and fencing in the Aravalli forest area. Despite this many farmhouses have been built illegally in the forest area following which the forest department has issued a notice to the people concerned for the demolition drive.

Sources said preparations are being made to hand over the demolition action in the Aravalli area to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). Most of the Aravalli land is the property of the Gurugram civic body.