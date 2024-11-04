Gunshots fired at shops in Delhi’s Nangloi and Alipur area

Two shooting incidents shook the capital city on Monday where several rounds were fired outside a property dealer shop in Outer North Delhi’s Alipur and West Delhi’s Nangloi area. However, no casualties were reported in both the incidents.

According to police, Information was received regarding a firing incident near a gas agency, in Budhpur, Alipur. Upon inquiry, it was found that three people had entered the office and fired upon the building before fleeing. However, no ransom related note was found in this incident.

The other incident occurred in the Nangloi area, wherein assailants fired upon a furniture shop.The shooters had left behind a chit with the name of gangster Ankesh Lakra scribbled on it, along with a ransom demand, stated a police official.

In both the incidents, the police along with forensic teams reached and investigation has been launched. The police officials are also scanning the CCTV cameras installed in and outside the shops to get a clue about the shooters.