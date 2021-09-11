Follow Us:
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns ahead of crucial state assembly polls

The reason behind this unexpected move is unclear. This can be considered as a “course correction” before the upcoming state elections.

SNS | New Delhi | September 11, 2021 4:09 pm

Vijay Rupani, Gujarat

(Image: Twitter/@vijayrupanibjp)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post of Chief Minister. He made the announcement while talking to reporters, did not reveal what prompted him to step down.

Rupani’s resignation has been followed by that of his cabinet.

As per the Sources, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel have been touted as possible replacements for Rupani.

Legislative Assembly elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state are due next year.

(With PTI inputs)

