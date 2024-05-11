Groom among 4 dead in road mishap in UP

In a tragic incident ,a bridegroom going for his wedding along with 3 others were burnt alive when their car caught fire after getting hit by another vehicle on Jhansi Kanpur highway late Friday night.

Police here on Saturday said the groom’s car carrying a wedding procession was hit from behind by a speeding DCM in a road accident on Parichha over bridge under Baragaon police station on Jhansi-Kanpur Highway.

The car caught fire in the accident in which the groom, his brother, nephew and the driver were burnt alive .

Two people also traveling in the car were somehow saved and have been admitted to the medical college.

According to the incident ,Akash (23), a resident of Bilati village was going to Chhapar village of Bada police station for his wedding .

Akash, his brother, nephew Ishu (7) and Ashish (20) and other family members were traveling in his car.

As soon as his car reached near Parichha Over Bridge at around 12 o’clock on Friday night, a DCM coming from behind hit the car hard. The car caught fire after the collision.

Other family members were also at some distance from the groom’s car. By the time they arrived the car was engulfed in flames. Police and fire brigade were informed. The police somehow extinguished the fire and evacuated the people from inside.

By then, Akash, his brother Ashish and nephew Ishu and the taxi driver were dead while two others were seriously injured.