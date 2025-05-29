Grave injustice to celebrate 100 days by sacking Mohalla Clinic staff: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Thursday alleged that the BJP government’s decision to terminate around 2,000 Mohalla Clinic employees, while celebrating 100 days of governance, is a grave injustice to the affected families.

Yadav said that instead of creating employment opportunities, the government is rendering people jobless, with approximately 1,500 nurses, pharmacists, multi-tasking staff, and nearly 500 doctors at risk of losing their jobs.

The Congress leader claimed that these employees have been on a hunger strike due to the non-payment of salaries for the past two months. However, instead of clearing their dues, the Rekha Gupta-led administration has acted in an autocratic manner, allegedly forcing employees to sign ‘no dues’ documents indicating a planned mass termination.

The former MLA from Badli further stated that when the affected employees met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, they were assured that under the Ayushman Mandir initiative, Mohalla Clinic staff would be given priority in appointments. “Despite such assurances, injustice is being done as they are now being removed,” he added.