Govt.dept.exposes Kejriwal’s trickery on women’s scheme: Yadav

In a criticism of the AAP over the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojna’, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the party has been misleading the public of giving Rs 2100 to females if the party returns to power, is exposed by a public notice issued by the Women and Child Welfare Department of the state government that no such scheme has been notified by the state and whenever it does, it will be available on the department’s website.

He alleged that if it was a promise of the AAP, Kejriwal should have made it clear, instead of giving out the misleading impression that it was a government scheme, and collecting all the personal details of people.

The Congress leader mentioned that AAP leaders are conducting fake registrations and termed it as a political stunt and the data may be misused by cyber criminals to dupe innocent poor women.

