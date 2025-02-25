Govt committed to provide transparent governance, no place for corruption: Delhi LG

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said the newly formed BJP-led city government is committed to provide transparent governance and there will be no place for corruption.

He also said that the government will adopt the ‘Viksit Delhi’ resolution and move forward in the direction of fulfilling the promises made to the people.

In his address to the first session of the eighth Delhi Assembly, the LG, amid raising of “Jai Bhim” slogans by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, said people have given the new government an opportunity to serve by expressing their faith in the ‘Viksit Delhi’ resolution.

Pointing out that the government is fully aware of the growing expectations and aspirations of the people, he said in the next five years, the government will give extensive emphasis on corruption free efficient administration, improvement in health facilities, empowerment of women, welfare of the poor, clean and pollution free Delhi, revival of Yamuna river, clean water and regularisation of unauthorised colonies and affordable housing, among others.

The LG said the new dispensation is committed to provide transparent and accountable good governance, where there will be no place for corruption.

In an apparent reference to the promises made by BJP in the recently concluded Assembly polls, Saxena said, “The government will adopt the ‘Viksit Delhi’ resolution as a policy document and will move forward in the direction of fulfilling the promises made to the common people as well as meeting their expectations. This policy document will be the top priority of the present government.”

He said all the department heads have been instructed to prepare a 100-day action plan and prepare a development plan in this regard.

The LG said in the coming few months, the first priority of the government will be to fix the problems of roads, drains, sewer lines, health facilities and drinking water.

In a veiled attack on the previous AAP government, he said, “The government will make the weak and corrupt government system, which was hidden behind the illusion of advertisements, corruption-free and strong and smooth with immediate effect. The politics of constant confrontation and blame game in the last 10 years has harmed Delhi.”