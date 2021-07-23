The Aam Aadmi Party in Goa on Friday offered cake to bikers and four-wheeler drivers at petrol stations in Panaji to ‘celebrate’ the rising prices of fuel, which creeped past the Rs 100-mark in the coastal state.

“We have hit a century…Thank you for the ‘Acche Din’. The common man is a target every time. We pay our taxes regularly, but we don’t get anything in return. And on top of that during the pandemic, they kept increasing (prices) and this has hit the common man really hard,” AAP leader Cecille Rodrigues at a petrol pump in Panaji while offering cake to commuters.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat also slammed “insensitive” governments at the Centre and in the State for the rising fuel prices.

“As petrol prices touch Rs 100 per litre in Goa, the most insensitive, irresponsible and failed BJP governments at Centre and State have clocked their 100 sins. People of Goa will teach them a lesson. Congress party is committed to bring back a people-friendly government in Goa. The welfare of Goans is our priority,” Kamat said.

State Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade has maintained that the rising prices of fuel are linked to global factors, adding that governments are not responsible for the increase.