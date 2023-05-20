Global Buiness Carnival inaugurated at Bhubaneswar

The 11-day long Global business Carnival-2023 kick started from Friday at Bhubaneswar with Minister Rohit Pujari, Mayor Sulochana Das inaugurating it in the presence of Pawan Gupta, Director, MSME, Rajiv Sahoo, Vice Chairman (ICC-Odisha State Council) and several others.

Minister Rohit Pujari said, young entrepreneurs should always come forward. This carnival is an opportunity for entrepreneurs in the state to come and showcase their products.

The Mayor noted that “This is a platform for people who cannot go out and do business.

Speaking about the carnival, Sujit Kumar Gupta, MD Gupta Event Management Pvt. Ltd. said, We have tied up with MSME and COIR Board for this carnival. 20States and 13 countries are participating in this expo.

This “Global Business Carnival” brings together more than 35,000 national and international products and this is one of the biggest opportunities to generate business opportunities for both consumers and merchants.

Expos are being held for different sectors. Simultaneously, seminars and workshops will be held on Information Technology & software, education & health with speakers from the state and outside the state.

Ms. Payal Archana Gupta, Director Gupta Event Management Pvt. Ltd. said, “ for the first time, Odisha Football Club (Odisha FC) has joined Gupta Event Management as an official partner in the Carnival.”