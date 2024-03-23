Logo

# Cities

GGSIP University extends last date for submission of online application

“Now for all programmes of the University including programmes based on national-level tests, online applications can be submitted till 10th April,” an official said.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 23, 2024 6:27 pm

Photo: GGSIP website

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has extended the last date of submission of online application for all the programmes to 10th April.

The official said as the board exams for the students of Class 12th are still continuing, the last date for submission of forms for the University has been extended.

Earlier the last date for submission of online forms for all the programmes of the University was 31th March.

The official further said, “The University is also considering Central University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for some undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. However, CET’s scores will be given preference over CUET scores. Keeping in view, the CUET applicants are advised to apply for the Common Eligibility Tests( CETs) of the University also for better chances of admissions.”

 

