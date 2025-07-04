Garbage chokes Central Delhi as sanitation system collapses, says Ankush Narang

A month after raising concerns over garbage piling up and choking central Delhi, Leader of Opposition in the MCD House, Ankush Narang, on Friday submitted a letter to the MCD Commissioner, urging immediate action to address the sanitation crisis.

“We have urged the Commissioner to ensure that the piles of garbage across every lane and street in the Central Zone are cleared immediately. With the monsoon having arrived in Delhi, the widespread garbage is increasing the risk of seasonal diseases,” Narang said.

In his letter to the Commissioner, Narang wrote that the primary reason for the growing piles of garbage in the Central Zone is the lack of appointment of a designated agency for door-to-door waste collection by the corporation. This, he said, is creating serious challenges for residents and exposing them to several waterborne diseases.

Narang stated that this inaction persists despite his earlier letter to the Mayor on June 4, in which he was promised that the area would be cleaned within two days. However, no steps were taken. He then raised the issue in the House, where the Mayor assured it would be taken up by the Standing Committee. Yet, the matter was not even tabled during the Committee meeting held later that month.

Highlighting another concern, he stated that after the drains are cleared, the sludge is left on the roadside. This sludge is now flowing back into the drains, causing waterlogging and increasing the risk of waterborne diseases.

He urged MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar to personally intervene to prevent the sanitation system from collapsing. In response, Kumar assured Ankush Narang: “The issue of garbage in the Central Zone will be resolved at the earliest. Within the next one to one-and-a-half months, a concessionaire will be appointed and assigned work on the recommendation of the Aam Aadmi Party.”