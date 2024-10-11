Gahlot inaugurates trial of mohalla buses on Vasant Vihar circular route

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot along with MLA Parmila Tokas on Friday inaugurated the trial run of ‘mohalla bus’ service on Vasant Vihar circular route.

The minister has said that the government is doing trial runs of the mohalla buses across different areas in the city in a bid to make the last mile connectivity better.

He said that so far two routes have been started under this project and based on feedback from the public, new routes will be planned accordingly, he added.

Advertisement

The minister added that this concept was part of Arvind Kejriwal’s vision to solve issues faced by the city’s passengers, to connect the first and last mile.

“For the first time in the country, under the leadership and vision of Arvind Kejriwal, there are small buses – famous as Mohalla buses now…People are appreciating this,” Gahlot added.

He said that this is a 9 meter long bus, which is an EV, popularly known as mohalla bus, and is very comfortable.

Talking about the route, he said that it will cover all the important places including Munirka Village, Munirka Metro Station, JNU, Ambience and the malls on Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj Institutional Area, Spinal Injury Hospital, various sectors of Vasant Kunj, IIMC on Aruna Asaf Ali Road, IIT, Ber Sarai Village, Fortis Hospital and will make travel convenient for commuters.

He added that the Delhi Government is committed to provide last mile connectivity to the people through world-class, pollution-free and accessible transport services.