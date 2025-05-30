Coming to power after a drought of almost 27 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Delhi government has been on its toes since day one of assuming office, concentrating all efforts to bring the national capital on track to development.

Faced with several challenges, the cabinet led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta went to the streets to assess and address persistent civic woes, administrative malfunction, and many other problems that plagued the city for over a decade, as the saffron party leaders claim.

Advertisement

The work has started on the right track, they say, but a lot needs to be done, they say.

Advertisement

According to a recent report, during the 20-day mega cleaning campaign across the MCD zones, over 3,500 kms of roads (lengthwise) were cleaned along with the removal of 19,892.38 metric tonnes of silt from the major drain of the city to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season.

The government is working to begin with multiple road infrastructure projects in South West, North East, and West Delhi’s areas, which are going to be a game changer with regard to improving the traffic situation, as well in the direction of boosting area-centric local movement of people.

Starting with South West Delhi, the government has approved the construction of a dedicated two-lane road along the banks of the Sahibi River (Najafgarh drain), from Dhansa to Basai Darapur (near Moti Nagar) in West Delhi.

Similarly, in North East Delhi, the PWD had announced the construction of a six-km-long elevated road on Sonia Vihar Pusta at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, and the work of Barapullah Phase 3 has recently begun and is expected to be completed by December end this year.

Additionally, four major roads previously under the PWD, were officially handed over to NHAI for better management, expansion, and maintenance which includes Delhi-Rohtak Road (NH-10), from Peeragarhi to Tikri Border, Delhi-Rohtak Road (NH-10), from Peeragarhi to Zakhira, NH-2 (Mathura Road), from Ali Village to Ring Road, Ashram Junction and NH-148A (MG Road) 8 km stretch.

In order to bolster the health infrastructure of the national capital, a health budget of Rs 12,826 crore was approved.

As part of the Health Infrastructure Mission, Integrated Public Health Laboratories (IPHL) are being established in nine major hospitals across the state, while Critical Care Blocks are also being set up in 11 districts to deliver specialized emergency care and manage high-risk cases.

Moreover, the PM Vaya Vandana Yojana has seen considerable progress in offering financial and medical security to the elderly, as over 1.41 lakh health cards have been distributed, providing a Rs 10 lakh health cover for citizens aged 70 and above (Rs 5 lakh from the Centre and Rs 5 lakh from the state).

Additionally, under the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative, the government aims to make 1,262 Health and Wellness Centres operational.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) continues to play a pivotal role in delivering free medical services as to date, 1, 75,060 Ayushman Bharat cards have been approved, and the scheme is being implemented across 74 hospitals, including 54 private and 20 government institutions.

The Delhi government also launched 400 state-of-the-art electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI) scheme to ensure last-mile connectivity.