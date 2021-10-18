Fresh low pressure area to drench Odisha in next 24 hours

A cyclonic circulation developed over Gangetic West Bengal & neighbourhood on Monday morning and under its influence a Low Pressure Area has formed over West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, The Bhubaneswar Regional Office of India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in the latest weather bulletin.

Due to the impact of low pressure areas, heavy rain will lash in eight districts while Balasore and Mayurbhanj district will bear the brunt of heavy to very rainfall, the weather bulletin said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of north coastal Odisha, at many places over the districts of north interior and south coastal Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore and Mayurbhanj. There is likely to be a rise of water level in Burhabalang and Subarnarekha river basins.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, and Jajpur.

Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 gusting to 60 kmph is likely over North Bay of Bengal, off Odisha coast till 19 October, the weathermen warned.