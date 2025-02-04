Fraudster held from Chamba in Himachal for extorting money through obscene videos

The Delhi Police has apprehended a fraudster from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on the charge of duping gullible people and extorting money from them after making their obscene videos, it said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that a case was registered in which the complainant stated that he was contacted through a WhatsApp video call, and upon answering, he found a girl on the call. The call was disconnected after 5-6 seconds.

The next day, he received another WhatsApp audio call from a person identifying himself as Special Officer Gaurav Malhotra of the CBI, who informed him about the girl’s suicide and sent photos of an ambulance along with an obscene video of the complainant.

The fraudster claimed that the relatives of the girl were ready for compromise and lured him to transfer Rs 4,84,500 in different bank accounts, the complaint said.

Based on the complaint, several teams were formed to nab the fraudster. With the help of call detail and bank detail analysis, he was apprehended from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh after an hour of tracking in the hills, Singh said.

The DCP stated that the fraudster, identified as Amit, worked as a labourer and took to duping people to make a fast buck.