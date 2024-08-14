Four members of gang linked to various crimes arrested

Four members of a notorious gang linked to multiple criminal activities in the Sunlight Colony area of Delhi were apprehended, the police said on Wednesday. Among those arrested, three individuals were wanted in a recent shooting incident.

The accused are identified as Harun, Amir Sohail and Saif, all residents of Jaitpur, Delhi. The trio was wanted in connection with a case under Arms Act at the Sunlight Colony Police Station.

In addition to these three, another gang member, Akash, was also apprehended, who was wanted in a different case.

The arrests follow a shooting incident that occurred on the night of July 30. A PCR call was received at the Sunlight Colony Police Station reporting the incident. According to the complainant, who resides in the area and works as a taxi driver, four individuals dressed in black were seen in a park near IG Camp, Sunlight Colony. Shortly after, the sound of gunfire was heard.

The suspects were then overheard threatening an individual named Mohit, demanding the return of their money before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered, and the Crime Branch initiated an investigation.

The team employed both technical and manual methods to identify and locate the accused. After continuous efforts, the police received a tip-off about the whereabouts of Harun, Amir Sohail, and Saif.

The suspects were subsequently apprehended and confessed their involvement in the crime during interrogation.