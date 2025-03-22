Four held by Delhi Police for extortion

A group of four individuals, including one juvenile, have been held by the Delhi police for extortion, it stated on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh said the complainant informed that she was threatened and demanded money at gunpoint by a group of four individuals, including one woman, in the name of a gangster.

Thereafter, the victim’s husband and his business partners were getting threatening calls, she mentioned in her statement further.

Acting upon the information provided by the victim, a team of cops reached the reported spot and scanned the CCTV footage of the area, the DCP said.

However, while analyzing the camera, the cops found the gangster’s wife to be allegedly involved in the conspiracy of extortion.

During the investigation, the cops conducted a raid that led them to nab three of the four people from a village in Jhajjar, Haryana.

The arrested were identified as Vikas, Rohit, and a CCL, who were involved in the extortion earlier.

During the course of interrogation, the accused revealed that on the instructions of a jailed gangster and his wife, he, along with his accomplice, threatened the dealer and his partner, demanding extortion money.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS, and further investigation is underway about the case, Singh stated.