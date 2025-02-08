Fought well but lost by 600 votes, says Sisodia after tasting defeat from Jangpura

Senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday conceded defeat in the high profile constituency of Jangpura, situated in south east Delhi, saying the party workers worked hard but unfortunately could not secure a victory.

BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah defeated Siodia by a margin of 675 votes.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, he said, “Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency.”

Advertisement

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Marwah secured 38,859 votes; while Sisodia secured 38,184 votes and Congress’ Farhad Suri could only manage 73,50 and 441 votes went to NOTA.

Once a stronghold of Congress, the saffron party had never won an election from this seat since the inception of the assembly elections in Delhi. However in 2025, the history was rewritten by Marwah.

Sisodia was moved to Jangpura from Patparganj. He was first elected from the East Delhi seat in 2013, after defeating his BJP rival Nakul Bhardwaj. In 2015, Sisodia defeated the BJP’s Vinod Kumar Binny and in 2020, he edged past BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi by only 3,207 votes.

In Jangpura, Sisodia had faced the charge of an outsider from Marwah, who had won thrice from the constituency in the past. In his campaign, the BJP leader focused on making a narrative of ‘local versus outsider’ whereas Sisodia harped on AAP’s promises and freebies.

A seasoned politician, Marwah switched to the BJP from Congress in 2022. He had been a member of the Delhi assembly thrice –1998, 2003 and 2008 on a Congress ticket.