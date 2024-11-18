Former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen joins AAP

Sumesh Shokeen, a former Congress MLA and a prominent leader from rural Delhi, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in the presence of the party’s national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal expressed his pleasure at Shokeen’s decision, saying, “Sumesh Shokeen, a significant leader from Delhi’s rural areas, is joining AAP today after leaving the Congress Party. I wholeheartedly welcome him to our family.”

Kejriwal highlighted AAP’s contributions to rural Delhi, emphasizing how the party has transformed these areas into an integral part of the city’s development. He noted that the ruling dispensation has ensured equitable growth through initiatives such as the establishment of sewage treatment plants (STPs), roads, schools, Mohalla Clinics, and stadiums.

He further said: “By setting up Mohalla Clinics and hospitals across the rural belt, we have ensured that development reaches every corner. Shokeen’s decision to join us underscores the impact of our work. His addition will further strengthen our mission in rural Delhi.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shokeen commended AAP’s efforts, stating that the rural areas of Delhi have seen significant progress over the past decade under Kejriwal’s leadership.

“AAP has worked tirelessly to bridge the gap between rural Delhi and the urban cityscape,” Shokeen said. “I have always been committed to serving my people, and joining AAP allows me to build on that vision.”

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, also present at the event, acknowledged Shokeen’s contributions to Delhi’s villages and praised his advocacy for the rights of rural communities.

He added that the transformative works undertaken by Kejriwal’s government inspired Shokeen to align with the AAP’s vision for holistic development.