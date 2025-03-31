For better drainage & sanitation, sewer line replacement begins in South West Delhi’s Janakpuri

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Monday inaugurated an important sewer line replacement project near Major P Shri Kumar Marg in West Delhi’s Janakpuri.

The locals had been raising concerns for a while about the collapsed sewer line, which was causing overflow of wastewater in the area, being the reason for not only foul smell, but also unhygienic conditions.

Advertisement

Taking immediate action, the minister Sood had directed Delhi Jal Board officials to replace the 126-metre-long sewer line within a month, and also asked for a comprehensive inspection of all sewer lines in the Janakpuri area, prioritising repairs and replacements where needed, especially before the monsoon season.

Advertisement

Sood emphasised that old and damaged sewer lines contribute to water-logging, foul odors, and mosquito breeding, posing health and safety risks.

The minister has ordered the use of advanced cleaning machines and urgent repairs of broken drains and sewers across the constituency in a bid to bring relief to people.

He reaffirmed the Delhi government’s commitment to making the city cleaner and more beautiful under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Meanwhile, Sood has been conducting regular inspections in the area, intending to connect with people and resolve their issues.

Sood also interacted with the locals and took their suggestions regarding different issues.