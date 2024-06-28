Focus on major points of waterlogging: Delhi Mayor to officials

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, along with Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Leader of House in the AAP-led MCD Mukesh Goel, held an emergency meeting on Friday with MCD officials and zonal deputy commissioners on the waterlogging situation caused due to the heavy rainfall in the city.

During the conference, the mayor directed the officials to focus on major waterlogging points and vulnerable spots in all zones. Special attention should be given to the locations that are more susceptible to waterlogging, and a list of these locations should be provided to the mayor.

She also directed the officials to coordinate with all Delhi agencies, such as PWD, Delhi Jal Board, Flood and Irrigation Department, etc. in addressing the issue at the ground level.

The mayor emphasised that ensuring mutual coordination with other agencies would enable better handling of the waterlogging situation in Delhi.

She also said that the central control room and zonal control rooms should proactively work to address the complaints related to waterlogging and fallen trees to avoid inconvenience to citizens.

The officials were also directed to ensure that all pumping stations are functioning smoothly and some additional portable pumps can also be arranged in emergency situations.

The mayor said all MCD leaders and officials are on ground zero, making extensive efforts with resources and manpower to remove water from all areas. She is personally monitoring the situation and is in constant contact with the Deputy Commissioners of all zones.

Dr. Oberoi directed the officials to remain vigilant during the rainy season and ensure that no severe waterlogging occurs anywhere. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is making continuous efforts to prevent waterlogging. It is working with other departments to minimise the inconvenience caused to citizens by waterlogging.

Earlier, the mayor, accompanied by Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar and senior MCD officials, visited the waterlogged areas and inspected the overflowing Nizamuddin drain.

She highlighted the proactive efforts of the MCD officers, who are diligently working on the ground to address and mitigate water logging throughout the city.

The mayor assured the citizens that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure a swift and effective response to waterlogging issues, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to maintaining the city’s infrastructure and public safety.