First National Level Multiclass Sailing Championship begins in KRS Dam

The National Level Multi Class Youth Sailing Championship began Friday at the KRS Dam, on Friday. This is the first Sailing Championship of national magnitude to be held at the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam, in Mandya district.

More than 100 sailors from across the country participated in the inaugural sailing parade, while the sailing races will begin from August 28 and conclude on August 30

The participants will compete in the 29er Class, Laser Radial Class, Laser 4.7 Class, RS: One class, Optimist main fleet, Optimist green fleet class events.

The five-day event has been organised by the Madras Engineers Group (MEG) of the Indian Army in collaboration with General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure, under the aegis of Yachting association of Karnataka and Yachting association of India.

The event was not open for general public keeping in mind Covid safety measures and safety of the sailors. The event was organised following all Covid-19 protocols.