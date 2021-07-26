Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Monday withdrew its first flood alert at Dowleswaram barrage in East Godavari district for the Godavari river.

K. Kanna Babu, APSDMA commissioner said the water outflow stood at 9.43 lakh cusecs.

However, he issued a warning that people should take care and be on alert until the flood completely ebbs.

“People in the low lying areas should be alert,” said Babu.

He also advised all the inhabitants living by the river’s path to stay alert.

On Sunday, the disaster authority issued the first flood warning, including alerting officials regularly.

However, as it forecast that the flood intensity would ebb by Monday, it has come to be.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been kept on standby at Kunavaram, Chintoor and V. R. Puram in East Godavari district and Jangareddygudem and K. R. Puram in West Godavari district.

The commissioner warned people not to travel in the river by boats, motorboats or steamers.