Fire breaks out in West Delhi hotel, no one injured

A fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at a hotel in the Paschim Vihar area of West Delhi, although no injuries were reported in the incident, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The fire department stated that they received a distress call about the fire at around 1:15 pm from Hotel Savera near Paschim Vihar (East) metro station.

Based on the call, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the flames were brought under control, they added.

The official confirmed that no casualties were reported in the unfortunate incident.

As per DFS, the fire has spread in a room and hall on the third floor of the three-storeyed building. The guests were evacuated immediately after the flames were spotted.

