Fire breaks out in Dwarka residence, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on the ground floor of a building in Dwarka around 3:21 am, damaging two vehicles, a grocery shop, and several household items, officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported in the incident, according to officials.

The DFS reported that the fire started in the early hours, and firefighters responded promptly, managing to extinguish the flames.

However, before they could bring the situation under control, the blaze had already spread, engulfing parked vehicles and the grocery store.

Fire Service officials added that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. However, an investigation is underway to assess the extent of the damage in the area.

In a separate incident last week, a major fire broke out at an e-rickshaw warehouse in Goyla Dairy, Najafgarh.

The blaze charred over 100 e-rickshaws, causing significant losses. The DFS deployed four fire tenders to the site to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.