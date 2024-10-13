Fire breaks out in a factory in Delhi’s Bawana; no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at a plastic granules factory located in the Bawana Industrial Area of North Delhi on Sunday morning.

Responding to a call received by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) about the incident at 9:20 am, 16 fire tenders were rushed to the scene in Sector-3, Block-C of the Bawana Industrial Area.

The fire, spread to the basement, ground and the first floor of the three-storey factory building, was not only doused by the firefighters but was also prevented from spreading further to the adjacent factories and industrial units.

Luckily, no casualties were reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.