Fire breaks out at plywood shop in Delhi

A massive fire broke out at a plywood shop in New Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area in the wee hours of Wednesday.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or injuries in the blaze.

Amandeep, the owner of the shop, said, the fire broke out at 3.30 am on Wednesday.

After receiving the word of the incident, as many as eleven fire tenders were rushed to the scene and an dousing operation was launched.

Speaking to ANI, Amandeep, said, “I received a phone call from my brother 15 minutes after the fire broke out. I was asleep. The fire started somewhere in the shop’s rear. We asked the police for help and firefighters soon arrived to douse the blaze.”

He added that at least ten distress calls were made to the fire services department.

“But we did not get any response,” he added.

Further details are awaited

