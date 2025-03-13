Fire breaks out at Connaught Place eatery, 6 injured

A fire broke out at a biryani food joint in Connaught Place on Thursday afternoon. According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), an LPG cylinder leak in the eatery’s kitchen triggered the fire, injuring six people, including two critically.

The fire department received a distress call around 11:55 am and dispatched six fire tenders to douse the flames.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, and six injured people were rescued. They were rushed to RML hospital for treatment of burn injuries.

According to a fire official, Mahindra, 25, sustained 81% burn injuries, while Deepak, 39, and Piyush, 31, suffered 70% burns. The other three—Mohammad Mohammad Alam, Sairuddhin, and Janak—sustained minor injuries.

Prima facie, it appears they were all working in the restaurant’s kitchen, he added.

Meanwhile, the local police arrived at the spot and began their investigation.

The owner of the restaurant has been called to join the investigation, and accordingly, a case will be registered in the due course of the probe, a police official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, three people were charred to death while sleeping as a devastating fire broke out in a makeshift tent in East Delhi’s Anand Vihar.