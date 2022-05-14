Fire breaks out in a high-rise apartment in Gurugram; 6 rescued

Six persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a residential apartment here, fire department officials said on Saturday.

According to them, the incident took place around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday at the 10th and 11th floors of Residency Grand apartments in sector 52. Fire personnel took more than an hour to control it.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be known but it appears that a short circuit in the apartment led to it.

“We rescued six people during more than an hour of operation and seven fire tenders were pressed into action. They managed to bring the fire under control and prevented it from spreading. The 12th floor of the apartment was under construction,” Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director of Fire Department told IANS.

As a precautionary measure, the building has been vacated.

“The reason behind the fire would be ascertained after a detailed investigation. We will also check fire fighting system of the building and whether it had the fire NOC. In case of any lapse, stringent action will be taken against the guilty,” Kalra said.